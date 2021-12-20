Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully defended President Joe Biden when recently asked by Charlamagne tha God whether he or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States, as Biden’s agenda remains stalled in part because of the West Virginia Democrat.
Home Top Stories Kamala Harris fires back after host asks if Manchin is President
Kamala Harris fires back after host asks if Manchin is President
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Kamala Harris fires back after host asks if Manchin is President
Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully defended President Joe Biden when recently asked by Charlamagne tha God whether he or Sen. Joe Manchin is the...
See Bill Nye’s warning about ‘doomsday’ glacier
Scientist and TV personality Bill Nye discusses climate change and Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, which scientists say could collapse in the next five years. (edited)...
Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is suing him for $20 million
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is suing him for $20 million. Cohen’s lawsuit seeks damages for ‘extreme physical and emotional harm’ and violations...
Holiday shopping forecasted to beat expectations during high Christmas demand
Tom McGee, ICSC CEO, takes a look at consumer spending, Super Saturday shopping, and what to expect as retailers rush to the end of...
What GenZ and Millennials need to know about retirement planning
Nationwide Retirement Institute SVP Kristi Rodriguez joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how generation Z and millennials can jumpstart their retirement planning.