Kamala Harris duped by Greta Thunberg impersonator in climate change phone call slamming Trump

Exclusive audio of the three-minute chat has California senator Kamala enthusiastically greeting who she thought was the teenage climate activist over the phone in around January.

“Greta” claims she has “nightmares” about meeting Trump at the U.N. last September as they talk over Kamala’s climate plan and her campaign.

The pranksters then say that they have a secret recording of Trump whispering “you will never achieve the goal” to Greta.

“Greta” and a prankster posing as her dad Svante then offer to provide the audio to help the campaign.

Kamala replies: “Thank you, that would be wonderful”.

It is illegal to record people’s conversations without both parties’ consent in 15 states – but not in New York where “Greta” claims she recorded Trump.

Security experts branded the prank a “wake up call” and said Kamala’s team failed to carry out simple checks to verify who was on the other end of the phone.

Russian duo Vovan and Lexus – real names Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov – have carried out a string of high profile prank calls, including tricking Prince Harry and Bernie Sanders.

The audio has been revealed days after Harris was named Biden’s choice for VP as battlelines are drawn for the 2020 presidential election.

It also comes as Biden and Harris were officially crowned as the…