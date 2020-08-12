Kamala Harris: Countries rush to celebrate Biden’s running mate



It is not just American Democrats celebrating the choice of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, making her the first black woman and South Asian American to become a vice-presidential candidate.

People in India, Jamaica and Canada are also queuing up to heap praise on her.

The California senator was born in the US to parents of Indian and Jamaican heritage.

She also spent a good portion of her early life in Montreal, Canada.

The senator’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, moved to the US from India to pursue a doctoral degree.

In India, Gopalan Balachandran, Ms Harris’s 80-year-old maternal uncle, told The Washington Post he was “very, very happy” with the news.

His niece is “quick on her feet and a damn good debater”, he said, adding that she would not be fazed by the inevitable nastiness of the election.

She “doesn’t take things lying…