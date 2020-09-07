Kamala Harris Blasts Trump For Denying Systemic Racism In U.S.

Kamala Harris, the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, just attacked President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr for comments they have made about systemic racism in the American judicial system.

Harris disagreed with Barr’s remarks last week when he said that there aren’t two justice systems in America and that Democrats are pushing a “false narrative” when it comes to the shooting of black people in the United States.

Harris Attacks Trump And Barr

“I think that Donald Trump and Bill Barr are spending full time in a different reality,” Harris said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and, frankly, since our inception, which is we do have two systems of justice in America,” Harris stated.

“I don’t think that most reasonable people who are paying attention to the facts would dispute that there are racial disparities and a system that has engaged in racism in terms of how the laws have been enforced,” she added, according to Fox News.

This comes days after Barr publicly pushed back on claims that African Americans are treated differently by law enforcement in the U.S.

“I don’t think there are…