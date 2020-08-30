Kalorik AFO 44880 BK 6 QT XL Air Fryer Oven With 13 in 1 Cooking Options, 20 Recipes and 9 Accessories Including Rotisserie



Price: $156.23

(as of Aug 30,2020 01:14:56 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Introducing the Kalorik Air Fryer Oven.



With 13 cooking functions and 9 added accessories, cooking possibilities are endless.



Kalorik Air Fryer Oven Features



All In One Smart Fryer Oven

Bake, grill, toast and fry, up to 30% faster.

13 Smart Preset Cooking Options

Easy to use and versatile.

Healthier Cooking

Little to no oil needed.

Includes 9 Accessories

Multiple air racks, baking tray, rotating skewer rack with skewers, rotating mesh basket, rotating rotisserie spit, and more.

Quick Dial

Set time and temperature in seconds.

Large Air Fry Capacity

Accommodates large families and meals.

Multi-functional and versatile – bakes, grills, broils, toasts, roasts and fries with little to no added oil.

6 quart air fry capacity for family size meals. Digital temperature control up to 400°F, and timer up to 60 minutes.

13 smart preset options: steak, ribs, chicken wings, chicken thighs, fish, shrimp, fries, pizza, vegetables, corn on the cob, cupcakes, toast, and reheat.

Rapid hot air technology cooks food quickly and evenly, up to 30% faster.

Includes: Two non-stick air-racks, a stainless steel rotating skewer rack, rotisserie spit and mesh basket with accompanying handle, a 2-in-1 baking tray and drip tray, a rotisserie stand, a splatter guard, and bonus recipe book.