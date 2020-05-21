Kallum Watkins: Toronto Wolfpack sign England centre | Rugby League News





Kallum Watkins is again in Super League with Toronto

England worldwide Kallum Watkins has joined Toronto Wolfpack on a three-year deal.

The former Leeds centre was granted a launch from NRL facet Gold Coast Titans in April for private causes after his father contracted coronavirus.

Watkins has additionally accepted lowered pay for the 2020 season because of the monetary issues attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old mentioned: “I wish to thank the Gold Coast Titans for granting me and my household the chance to return house, I had a good time over there.

“To the house owners, coaches, gamers, employees and the followers on the Titans, I want all of them the success on the planet. I do know they are going to flip issues spherical on the membership.

“I got here again for household causes. There has been lots occurring again house, after which after I heard about my dad I needed to come again.

“I wanted to succeed in the NRL but I had to put my family first, and now I’m excited to be back playing in the Super League.”

Watkins had a brief stint within the NRL with Gold Coast Titans

Watkins is reunited with Brian McDermott, who he performed beneath at Leeds Rhinos between 2011 and 2018, and the Toronto head coach is delighted to be linking up once more.

“To add someone of the quality of Kallum Watkins to our squad during the League suspension is a positive move,” mentioned McDermott.

“I do know first-hand what Kallum can do and we’re thrilled he shall be becoming a member of us on-field as soon as play resumes.

“This is a testing time for sports teams all over the world, and we are no different. We are grateful that Kallum has shown commitment to our cause by agreeing to our revised pay model alongside his team-mates, and in line with many other players across our league.”