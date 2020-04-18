Kallum Watkins returns home from Gold Coast Titans as father has coronavirus | Rugby League News





Kallum Watkins has ended his spell at Gold Coast Titans to be together with his household within the UK

England worldwide Kallum Watkins has been granted an instantaneous launch from Gold Coast Titans to cope with “serious family health concerns”.

The Australian NRL membership introduced the previous Leeds Rhinos participant would instantly return to the UK.

Watkins’ agent, Chris Orr, informed the Courier Mail that the participant’s father had contracted coronavirus.

An announcement from his membership learn: “The Gold Coast Titans have granted a request from English Test centre Kallum Watkins for an instantaneous launch from his NRL contract, in order that he can return to the United Kingdom for private causes.

“After a interval of restoration from a knee reconstruction and adjustment to the NRL final yr, a terrific pre-season had the 29-year-old set to ship his finest for the Titans in 2020.

Watkins has made 25 Test appearances for England

“However, some serious family health concerns have forced Watkins and his family to immediately move his family back to the UK, bringing his time at the Gold Coast – and his long-stated desire to prove himself in the NRL – to a premature end.”

Titans head coach Justin Holbrook added: “Kallum has solely been right here for a short while, however he’s an immensely standard man within the taking part in group.

“Every day he exhibited the qualities that the membership needed from him – specifically his management and his professionalism.

“I’m principally simply bitterly upset for Kallum – firstly that he has to endure this terrible state of affairs with well being issues with members of the family, and secondly that he has needed to stroll away from his dream of proving himself within the NRL.

“For him to should stroll away now simply as he was getting again to his finest is devastating for him, and for us as his pals.

“But family always comes first, and we would never stand in Kallum’s way of doing what is best for his family in a very difficult time.

“He leaves the Titans with our thanks and finest needs, for him and his household.”

Watkins made greater than 250 appearances for the Rhinos earlier than transferring to Australia in 2019.