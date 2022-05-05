Kaley Cuoco is currently on cloud nine. Speculations were running wild about the possibility of Kaley dating. The rumors have finally been answered by the actress herself. Kaley has confirmed that she is involved in a romantic relationship with Tom Pelphrey.

Pelphrey is also one of the most decorated actors in recent times. His mentionable works include his portrayal in the recently released

“Ozark”. Kaley posted adorable pictures of themselves on Instagram that confirmed their relationship. The duo could be seen cuddling up with each other in the backdrop of a mesmerizing mountain view. The actress added romantic captions to the post to further convey her love for her newfound partner.

Tom also shared pictures of their vacation. If the pictures could tell a story, the duo are currently madly in love with each other. Tom expressed his happiness and stated that he was very lucky to have found Kaley in his life. He captioned the Instagram post stating that he was unaware of the fact that goodness still existed in the world. He also termed the experience with Kaley as ” too much good”. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Kaley Cuoco Dating Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has admitted to dating Tom Pelphrey. The couple is currently spending quality time with each other and is on a vacation.

Kaley Cuoco had several relationships in the past. She was previously married to Karl Cook. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out pleasantly between the two.

Kaley Cuoco divorced Cook after being married for three years. She is also the ex-wife of Ryan Sweeting, a professional tennis athlete. Kaley was married to Ryan from 2013 to 2015.