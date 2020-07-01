Kaley Cuoco celebrates her second wedding anniversary with Karl Cook: ‘I love you and I love us’

“Happy 2 year anniversary my darling @mrtankcook!! How did I get so lucky?” she wrote.

“You are the coolest, weirdest, funniest, smartest, kindest, calmest, silliest, veggie growing, bunny wrangling, doggie rescuing, horse loving, beer/bourbon connoisseur, who loves and supports every move I make,” the “Big Bang Theory” actress gushed.

She concluded: “I LOVE YOU and I LOVE US!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Cook, 29, opted for posting a goofy photo of him and his wife.

“By golly has it really been two since our wedding @kaleycuoco!! Feels like only a few moments!” he captioned the selfie.

He added: “I can’t wait for every moment year decade to come, I love you like crazy😘😘.”

Cuoco and Cook got married on June 30, 2018, in San Diego, Calif. at a horse stable.

The couple started dating in the spring of 2016 and the professional equestrian proposed on the “8 Simple Rules” star’s birthday in November 2017.

Despite their long relationship, the couple did not move in together until this season.

Cuoco was once married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting.