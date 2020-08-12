Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp’s males head into this clash versus the Students overflowing with self-confidence after Tuesday’s result alleviated the pressure on them

Kaizer Chiefs have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the PSL log to 6 points as they prepare to host Bidvest Wits at OrlandoStadium

This will be the very first conference in between the 2 sides this season and the nation will be viewing the match with eager interest after Tuesday’s draw in between second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns and OrlandoPirates

Now, with Sundowns and Chiefs 3 points apart after playing the exact same variety of league video games, the benefit of momentum in the title race seems on the side of Ernst Middendorp’s males.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits Date Wednesday, August 12 Time 18: 00

TV Channel, Live Score & & How To Watch

The match will be evaluated live on SuperSport and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/ DStv Now App SABC3/SS4





The Glamour Boys have no injury issues ahead of this encounter versus the Students however Reeve Frosler will not get the opportunity to face his previous companies as he’s presently suspended.

In Frosler’s lack, Middendorp is anticipated to contact either Kgotso Moleko or Ramahlwe Mphahlele to fill out at the right-back position on the …