Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp: Struggling Billiat needs our support

The Amakhosi supervisor has actually required support on his star gamer as they seek to clinch the PSL title

As he yields Khama Billiat is not having an excellent season up until now, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp accepts his star gamer needs assistance to restore his kind in the last 3rd.

The German supervisor is aiming to assist his soldiers to splendor over Stellenbosch on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as they seek to extend their lead at the top, he likewise takes a look at their previous outcomes, stating they didn’t anticipate them.

Amakhosi got their season underway with a draw versus Bidvest Wits, beat Polokwane City however caught a 3-1 loss at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night.

“We know it hasn’t been a great season for Khama, but everybody knows that he has huge potential and we can only support him and put him in the next movement, and expect that he can do better,” Middendorp informed the media.

The Soweto giants still delight in a six-point lead at the top from 25 matches, they will be gunning for a win over Stellies and Middendorp states they understood they still needed to enhance versus Phunya Sele Sele.

“Nobody was aware of the current situation. Nobody said, ‘You have to open a book on page 85 and see what will happen at this certain time,’” he included.

“In the camp, with the …