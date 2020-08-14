Kaizer Chiefs don’t really miss Khune because Akpeyi is doing well – Dos Santos

The previous Amakhosi supervisor has actually backed the Nigeria worldwide and stated they can beat Rise and Shine even without their skilled goalkeeper

Fresh from a 1-1 draw versus Bidvest Wits on Wednesday night, previous Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sergio Dos Santos is positive coach Ernst Middendorp can declare optimum points versus Polokwane City on Saturday afternoon.

The previous Amakhosi coach likewise weighed in on Itumeleng Khune’s lack in the clash versus the Clever Boys, stating there is absolutely nothing incorrect with the Nigerian goalkeeper, however regrets an absence of concentration for yielding a late objective at Orlando Stadium.

On the other hand, the 70-year-old thinks Middendorp can not pay for to make modifications to the group yet, discussing that it is Mamelodi Sundowns that have the high-end of doing that because of the depth they have.

“Look, we’ve discussed this before. The present goalkeeper has done a very good job for Chiefs and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” Dos Santos informed Goal .

“Since the start of the season, I don’t see any issues with Akpeyi however they were simply unfortunate versus Wits to just get a draw. Although I believed Wits had much better opportunities to win it, Chiefs were leading 1-0 and they were not really in control of the video game.

“There were injuries and the replacements …