Kaitlyn Bristowe shares fitness progress ahead of ‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘I’ve been working so hard

In her post, Bristowe, 35, shared three side-by-side photos of herself to show off her increasingly fit figure.

KAITLYN BRISTOWE ACCEPTS INVITATION TO BE ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks,”the reality star said. “Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling. My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance.”

Bristowe said she’s hoping to not be eliminated from “DWTS” on the first night after putting in so much work.

“I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something,” she continued. “I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!! You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud.”

KAITLYN BRISTOWE TALKS ‘BACHELOR’ THERAPY, BULLYING AND BEING ‘VULNERABLE’ ON NEW YOUTUBE SHOW

A handful of Bristowe’s famous pals offered support in the comments.

Season four runner-up Joey Fatone was among the stars to chime in.

“Put some clothes on!” he said, adding a winking face. “Good luck on Dwts kicks a– and if u have any questions let me know!”

“GONNA WIN,” wrote country star Carly Pearce.

“Sweat equity pays off! Keep killing it!” said…