Kaitlyn Bristowe Brought To Tears Over Social Media ‘Trolls’ Ahead Of Her Dancing With The Stars Debut

The former Bachelorette is set to go on Dancing With The Stars for the show’s upcoming 29th season, but before she returns triumphantly to TV in that role, she’s having to mentally prepare herself for the criticism that comes with putting herself out there in public. And by the sound of it, it all seems to be a tough ordeal, especially when it comes to dealing with nasty, random comments from fans and followers.

The 35-year-old longtime reality TV fan favorite admitted to having a “weak moment” on social media this weekend after sharing a photo of herself in tears on her Instagram Stories. As the former Bachelorette leading lady herself admitted about the situation, she acknowledged that the “trolls” had gotten to her in commenting about her appearance. In one video clip posted about the criticism over her physical appearance, she wrote (below):

