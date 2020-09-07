Kaitlyn Bristowe breaks into tears after ‘trolls’ slam her appearance: ‘It got to me’

On Saturday, the star shared a photo of herself crying on her Instagram story.

KAITLYN BRISTOWE SHARES FITNESS PROGRESS AHEAD OF ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’: ‘I’VE BEEN WORKING SO HARD’

“I forget how mean people are when you go back on TV,” she wrote over the image. “Just so many ‘she looks so old and plastic’ comments everywhere.”

Bristowe added: “You win today trolls. It got to me.”

While the comments certainly struck a chord with the reality star, Bristowe wasn’t down for long as she explained in a video shared on her Instagram story not long after the initial message.

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner,” said Bristowe. “I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMSing so great combo. I felt my feelings, I got it out.”

KAITLYN BRISTOWE ACCEPTS INVITATION TO BE ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’

She said she shared her comment because she wanted to be transparent about her emotions.

“I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all,” recounted the star. “Now, I’m going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what’s important in…