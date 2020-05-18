Kaiser Chiefs: how we made I Predict a Riot | Music

Nick Hodgson, lead songwriter, drummer

We by no means wrote a love tune within the Kaiser Chiefs. At the time of I Predict a Riot, I was impressed by tracks like Sharp Darts by the Streets, songs that had been gritty and actual. The inspiration for the verses got here from me DJing on the Cockpit in Leeds, and on the finish of the night time we’d drive dwelling previous this membership known as the Majestyk. There was at all times a huge snarl-up there, a great deal of folks within the highway, police in all places.

I keep in mind seeing one man punch somebody from behind. It was horrible. He was puffing his chest out, and a policeman immediately handcuffed him. There’d be women with no footwear on, so there’s that line: “If it wasn’t for chip fat they’d be frozen.” I don’t suppose Leeds nightlife is like that any extra, though to be sincere I haven’t been out within the metropolis centre at two within the morning for about 10 years.

The tune title and refrain got here from a membership night time that me and Ricky [Wilson, singer] used to run. One night time, this band known as Black Wire had been enjoying, and it was getting actually hectic. The band had been taking their garments off and the gang had been hanging from the ceiling pipes. I stated to the membership proprietor: “I predict a riot.” Then I thought: “I’d better write that down.” The morning after, I keep in mind being in my pyjamas, sat on the piano in my mum and pop’s home, hammering it out. I knew that if we may simply get that lyric into the refrain, it could make folks take discover.

Watch the video for I Predict a Riot



When Ricky and I wrote lyrics, we had been at all times making an attempt to make one another snicker. The line “Not very pretty I tell thee” got here from the Craig David character in Bo’ Selecta! John Smeaton was a lighthouse designer, and a Leodensian means somebody from Leeds.

We actually all cried when the tune obtained to quantity 22. [It reached number nine on rerelease nine months later.] We’d been going seven years, we’d made an album that by no means got here out, we’d accomplished the bathroom circuit, been dropped, began once more. I keep in mind seeing it on an advert for Byker Grove. Chris Moyles did a cowl model – I Predict a Diet – however I didn’t know Westlife had covered it till you advised me.

My favorite factor on the earth is to begin a new tune. Every time, you suppose: “This is going to be the big one.” It hardly ever is, however something can occur – like with I Predict a Riot. Every band has a greatest tune – and that was ours.

Simon Rix, bassist, co-writer

We’d already written a great deal of songs for our debut album, Employment, and we’d launched Oh My God with the label and web site Drowned in Sound, and its editor Sean Adams advised us: “You need another song as good as that, or better”. The verse for I Predict a Riot had already been introduced into rehearsals and gone spherical and spherical till we had been sick of it.

I keep in mind being pissed off, however after that Black Wire gig, we performed it by means of with that new refrain. We recorded it, and I stated to Nick: “That’s it. That’s totally brilliant.”

I was obsessive about the Clash on the time and needed to emulate what their bass participant, Paul Simonon, was doing. There’s a darkness to the tune. It’s in C minor. We had been making an attempt to do that spooky singalong. One article I learn stated the lyric was us wanting down on folks, sneering at them. But I by no means thought that. The lyrics had been simply observations.









‘I remember thinking that there wasn’t sufficient safety’ … Kaiser Chiefs in 2005 – from left, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White, Ricky Wilson, Nick Hodgson and Simon Rix. Photograph: Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy



We did the part the place the vocals construct up as a result of, when we began out, our units solely lasted 25 minutes so we knew that’s how lengthy we needed to get folks’s consideration. So we’d strive each trick. It’s like a trendy take or a darker model of Twist And Shout. We did that very same trick on about 5 songs on Employment. In the top, we needed to cease as a result of we’d accomplished it a lot.

When you look on Spotify’s streaming numbers, Ruby is our greatest tune. But I Predict a Riot has the perfect response stay, all world wide. We performed it at a competition in Poland for a whole bunch of 1000’s of individuals, and it felt apocalyptic, like one thing was going to go fallacious. Everyone was going loopy. I keep in mind pondering that there wasn’t sufficient safety, and if folks had needed to revolt, it was throughout.

But even on the worst gigs, it’s good to have it in your setlist. We’ve performed a few black-tie occasions and it may be a bit stiff. But you then play I Predict a Riot and also you’ve obtained guys with ties on their heads. That’s the time I’m most grateful for the tune.

• Kaiser Chiefs’ new album, Duck, is out now on Polydor Records. Nick Hodgson’s solo album Tell Your Friends is accessible from Prediction Records.