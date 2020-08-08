KaiMeng Ribbed Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair Adjustable Conference Chair Swivel Task Chair Executive Chair (Grey)



Price: $71.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 10:08:30 UTC – Details)



KaiMeng Leather Office Chair

-Strict quality control

-novel appearance design

-comfortable office experience

-perfect after-sales service

Feature:

-High back Ergonomic Design with Bulit-in Lumbar Support.

-Premium PU leather material, Thickened spongy cushions.

-Flexible adjustation: 360 degrees swivel design and adjustable hieght from16.7″ to 19.9″.

-Rubber PU Wheels, No marks, Roll quiet, No Scratches.

-Rocked back: The whole chair can rocked back and forth 90°to 120°

We have a perfect after-sales service team, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we are glad to serve you.

Enjoy shopping in KaiMeng

KaiMeng leather office chair with 3.15″ thickness upgraded padded seat.

Adjustable seat height is 16.7 “-19.9”, maximum load ≤280LBS.

Cadmium-plated five-star base provides adequate support and stability.

The rubber wheels roll silently to protect your floor from damage.

Generous design meets your individual needs in different places as study, office, conference, reception.