KaiMeng Office Gaming Chair Leather Computer Chair High Back Ergonomic Adjustable Racing Chair Executive Conference Chair (Red)

KaiMeng Office Gaming Chair

Enjoy comfort.

*Features:

– Racing office/gaming chairs are specially designed for the long hours sitting people.

– Ergonomically designed backrest protects your neck and back muscles

– Soft and thick cushion with mesh ensure breathable whole day

– Modern and simple gaming style,become the focal point of your office or gaming room.

*Specifications:

– Color:Black/Red

– Product Size(Backrest):20.1″X26.93″

– Product Size(Seat):19.5″X20.1″

– Load Capacity: 280 LBS

– Adjustable height from 13.5″ to 16.3″

– Packaging size: 30″x13″x23″

*Package Including:

– Racing style Chair

– Installation Hardware

– Installation Tool

– Installation Manual.

We have a perfect after-sales service team, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we are glad to serve you.

KaiMeng office gaming chair using upgraded gas lift durable, reliable.

5 star base with 360 mute swivel wheels, running smoothly and protecting your floor.

High back and padded armrests,providing a comfortable experience for your work,study or games.

Unique ergonomic design with high quality PU leather,comfortable touch,prefect for your life.

Adjustable height 13.5″ to 16.5″, maximum capacity ≤280 LBS. Contact us, we will solve yours.