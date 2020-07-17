Kailyn Lowry Says Chris Lopez Won’t Be At Their Baby’s Birth — Here’s Why!

Kailyn Lowry is defending her choice to not have Chris Lopez present at their baby-to-be’s upcoming birth.

While responding to questions from fans on Wednesday via Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star explained why her ex won’t be present at the birth of their child.

The 28-year-old wrote:

“My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone disagrees. … Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense.”

She added that her ex’s “words and actions are very different,” and noted that she “prefers less people” in the delivery room when she gives birth:

“I have had a birth where friends and family were present and I’ve had births where it was just the father and me. I like silence during contractions and I don’t love seeing people immediately after birth.”

At the end of the day, it’s totally a personal preference!

The comments by Lowry come after Lopez hosted an Instagram Live, explaining that he “stay[ed] out of the way” during his ex’s pregnancy, explaining:

“If I get the call [to come to the birth], I get the call. If I don’t, I don’t. It is what it is at this point. I can’t stress it, bro. … It ain’t up to me.”

On Kail’s IG Story, she explained that she does not want him present “both” because of his comments and her own decision:

“I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG Live or based on what I say or even what I say on the show.”

As you’re likely aware, this is the former couple’s second child together, previously welcoming son Lux in 2017 prior to announcing her fourth pregnancy in February. The Pothead Hair Care founder also shares 10-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera and 6-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

Thoughts on Kailyn’s decision, Perezcious readers?? It seems like it’s one Chris has made peace with. Let us know (below) in the comments what you think.

