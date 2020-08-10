Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Name & Shares New Photo – Look!

Kailyn Lowry announced the name of her new arrival (AKA her “guiding principle”) via Instagram on Monday, after welcoming him into the world on July 30.

Meet… Creed!

Take a look at the cute pic (below):

Aw, she even provided a little definition of the name!

As you’re likely aware, this is the MTV personality’s second child with ex Chris Lopez, previously welcoming their son Lux in 2017. The Pothead Hair Care founder also shares 10-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera and 6-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced her fourth pregnancy in February, though did not initially share who the father was. Once it became clear that it was Lopez, Lowry made something else clear: that she would not be allowing him in the room when she gave birth, writing on Instagram: