Kailyn Lowry Chugs A Placenta Smoothie After Giving Birth To Her Fourth Son!

Delicious and healthy?

Kailyn Lowry‘s brand-new arrival turns a week old on Thursday, and the hectic mother is entering into the swing of postpartum life with a little increase contributed to her breakfast.

As we formerly shared, her infant young boy came to 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long, per E! News The 28- year-old gushed to the outlet about him, sharing:

“No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

Though she hasn’t shared any images or a name right now, the Teen Mom 2 star has actually opened about an uncommon addition to her diet plan: placenta! Plenty of celebrity mothers have actually selected to consume their placenta after giving birth, consisting of Nikki Reed, Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian West, January Jones, Kourtney Kardashian, Katherine Heigl, and Khlo é Kardashian It can be consumed in a beverage like a smoothie, as an encapsulated tablet, or merely prepared.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania native shared a breeze to her Instagram Story posturing with a mixed beverage, asking her fans to “guess” what she was consuming. Later on, she shared a picture of the half-empty cup, composing:

“If you guessed my placenta, you’re right!”

