Kai Haverz scores twice again to send Bayer Leverkusen third – Bundesliga round-up | Football News





Kai Havertz racked up one more 2 objectives in Bayer Leverkusen’s win

Kai Havertz racked up twice for the 2nd time in 6 days as Bayer Leverkusen leapfrogged Borussia Monchengladbach right into third in the Bundesliga with a 3- 1 win before an arena packed with cardboard intermediary followers.

Havertz has actually been related to a summer season button to Chelsea as well as the German onward maintains placing himself in the store home window, complying with up his dual at Werder Bremen on Monday with one more 2 objectives.

Borussia-Park was loaded with countless cardboard intermediaries of followers to offset an or else vacant arena, while there were likewise banners objecting versus ghost video games.

The 20- year- old given the completing touch to a liquid counter- strike to provide the site visitors a 7th- min lead, slotting below Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer very first time after being played via by Karim Bellarabi.

Marcus Thuram equalised with an emphatic strike 7 mins after fifty percent- time yet parity would certainly not last for long as Havertz racked up from the charge place right before the hr after Nico Elvedi fouled Bellarabi in the location.

Borussia Dortmund were 2- 0 victors versus Wolfsburg

Sven Bender made certain of the win for Leverkusen 9 mins from time when he headed residence from Kerem Demirbay’s totally free- kick.

Following a 5th succeeding triumph in all competitors, Leverkusen remained within 4 factors of 2nd- positioned Borussia Dortmund, that got over Wolfsburg 2- 0 many thanks to objectives from Raphael Guerreiro as well as Achraf Hakimi.

Werder Bremen improved their survival wishes with an initial win in 8 suits, with Leonardo Bittencourt’s 19 th- min objective aiding them declare a 1- 0 win at Freiburg

Leonardo Bittencourt racked up an important victor for Werder Bremen

Bittencourt terminated past Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow after being executed by Davy Klassen.

Manuel Gulde looked to have actually levelled in the closing phases, soon after Philipp Bargfrede had actually been sent for 2 bookable offenses, yet the initiative was liquid chalked off for offside.

Second- base Bremen as a result relocated to within 2 factors of safety and security.

Paderborn continue to be rooted to the foot of the table after a 1- 1 draw with Hoffenheim in a video game where both objectives were racked up in the very first 9 mins.

Robert Skov put Hoffenheim in advance in the 4th min yet Dennis Srbeny levelled not long after.