Kai Havertz would improve Manchester United and any other Premier League suitor – Dietmar Hamann | Football News

Bayer Leverkusen’s rising star Kai Havertz would improve any Premier League group amid reported Manchester United curiosity, Didi Hamann advised The Football Show.

Havertz has been in sensational kind both aspect of the coronavirus outbreak, with seven objectives in his final six matches for Leverkusen, having lengthy been linked with a transfer to the Premier League, and United’s identify usually talked about.

Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Hamann, now a pundit with Sky Germany, mentioned he anticipated the 20-year-previous to maneuver on this summer season and instructed Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona might be a possible vacation spot – however added he would show a shrewd addition for any Premier League aspect.

He mentioned: “I believe a variety of Premier League golf equipment will probably be eager about him, he is a terrific participant and there’s not many higher round in the intervening time.

“If you take a look at Manchester United, it is very clear they want new personnel going ahead, and I believe he’d improve just about each group. Liverpool are a bit completely different with the best way they set-up and play, however in addition to that I believe he improves each group.

“Before the break people were talking about three figures, a hundred-odd million, if that’s a price any club is prepared to pay in the summer, I’m not sure, but the likelihood is he will leave Leverkusen and take on another challenge in the summer.”

Bayern ‘group to beat’ on CL resumption

Bayern Munich continued their assault on the race for the Bundesliga title by thrashing Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-zero on Saturday, to rack up a 14th league win from their final 15 video games.

In that run they’ve scored 51 objectives underneath Hans Flick, who took over from Niko Kovac in November, and Hamann, who performed for the membership for 5 years within the 1990s, mentioned they would show a formidable opponent for anybody if and when the Champions League resumes.

Robert Lewandowski’s double in opposition to Dusseldorf took him to 29 Bundesliga objectives this season

He mentioned: “They’ve bought a fairly excessive normal this season, they struggled a little bit bit underneath the previous supervisor, however with the present one, Hans Flick, he has them taking part in once more.

“I think they are probably the best team in Europe at the moment. I think if the Champions League resumes, Bayern are the team to beat.

“[In the Bundesliga], final week they had been 4 factors forward of Dortmund, I believe Dortmund ought to have had a penalty, possibly a pink card for Boateng to degree the sport with half an hour to go, however the best way they’re taking part in, on Saturday they scored a few objectives which had been completely sensible.”

