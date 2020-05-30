Kai Havertz scores again as Bayer Leverkusen win at Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen climbed into the Bundesliga’s high 4 after Kai Havertz earned them a 1-Zero victory at Freiburg.

Peter Bosz’s aspect moved above Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig into third due to Havertz’s second-half winner.

It noticed the ahead grow to be the primary Bundesliga participant to succeed in 35 objectives earlier than turning 21.

Freiburg stay eighth, having received considered one of their final six matches, and sit 4 factors off the highest six.





After a forgettable first half, Havertz received it within the 54th minute when he latched onto Leon Bailey’s cute move and scored from a good angle.

He was compelled off injured 12 minutes later, whereas Nils Petersen had a shot blocked as the hosts tried to discover a leveller.

Leverkusen had been denied a second when Julian Baumgartlinger had a purpose dominated out for a push.

Freiburg might have levelled with two minutes remaining however Christian Gunter’s late effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky, whereas Philipp Lienhart additionally went shut in stoppage time.