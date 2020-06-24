Kai Havertz: Frank Lampard says Chelsea have not made transfer bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger | Football News





Kai Havertz is a transfer goal for Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Chelsea wish to signal the 20-year-old Germany worldwide this summer season, though they face competitors from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The Blues have already accomplished the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech however Lampard refused to verify if Havertz may be part of them at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s a top player but we’re certainly not going to comment on players at other teams,” stated the Chelsea head coach. “It cannot be our focus.

“No bids have gone in.”

