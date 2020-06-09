Kai Havertz: Chelsea want to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder | Football News







Chelsea want to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer season.

Leverkusen haven’t obtained a proper provide for the 20-year outdated however it’s believed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have additionally held talks with the membership.

Roman Abramovich is prepared to give Frank Lampard vital backing within the switch market this summer season, with a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner agreed ‘in precept’.

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell stays Chelsea’s No 1 goal this summer season. Hakim Ziyech will be a part of Chelsea from Ajax in July.

More to observe…