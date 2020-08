Kai Havertz is on the brink of a transfer to Stamford Bridge

Bayer Leverkusen are declining to offer Chelsea a “corona discount” on Kai Havertz and are adhering to their EUR100m (₤ 90m) asking cost.

Havertz wishes to transfer to Chelsea however he has a contract with Leverkusen which implies they will just let him go if their appraisal is satisfied.