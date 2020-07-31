Kai Havertz: Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes says club have received no bids | Football News





Kai Havertz is keen to complete a move to Chelsea as soon as possible

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes says the club has not yet received an official bid from any club for Kai Havertz.

The 21-year-old is keen for Leverkusen to agree a deal with Chelsea, believed to be in the region of £70m, before their Europa League match against Rangers next week.

However, Rolfes told Sky Germany that Havertz will not leave the Bundesliga side just yet as Peter Bosz will be allowed to finish the European season with his full current squad.

“So far we have no offer,” he said. “We know about the interest of clubs, but there is no official offer.

“We have said several times that we will end the season with our entire squad. And that includes Kai. That goes without saying for us.”

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol reported that Chelsea are the favourites to sign the German but were not willing to pay his £90m asking price.

Havertz, who has two years left on his current deal and is keen on a move to the Premier League, has since returned to train with Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea have already been productive in the transfer market having signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Chelsea are also expected to be in the market for a goalkeeper during the window as they look to complete another big summer transfer deal.

However, it remains to be seen whether out-of-contract Willian signs a new deal at Stamford Bridge amid interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami, while Pedro has already agreed to join Roma.

