Kahata delighted to reunite with new signing Onyango at Simba SC

The Harambee Stars protector was signed by Wekundu wa Msimbazi to enhance the defence ahead of the new project

Creative midfielder Francis Kahata has actually invited the signing of protector Joash Onyango at Simba SC.

The 21-time league champs signed the Kenya protector a number of weeks back from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) sideGor Mahia The 27-year-old was employed to aid Wekundu wa Msimbazi tighten up the defence of the group to have a much better run, particularly in continental trips.

“I was delighted when Joash Onyango was signed; he had a good season with Gor Mahia and his efforts have been rewarded,” Kahata informed Goal on Saturday.

“He has enormous experience in domestic and global football, having actually played in the Caf Champions League in addition to turning for the nationwide group Harambee Stars.

“As Simba, we have set our targets as well for the new season and Onyango will play a vital role in helping us achieve them.”

Onyango, Kahata, and Rwandan Meddie Kagere played together in the KPL, and they have actually been reunited at the Tanzania Mainland League and, coincidentally, in one group.

How does it feel playing together once again after a number of seasons apart?

“It is a good feeling for him joining us; a reunion in the team for me, Onyango and Kagere,” Kahata included.

“However, the most essential thing is to …