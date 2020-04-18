Kaffir lime and coconut drizzle cake recipe

You should buy powdered kaffir lime leaf on-line, however for those who can’t discover it, merely add the zest of one other lime to the cake batter. You may additionally use matcha inexperienced tea powder as a substitute, for a vibrant color and barely totally different flavour.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour
MAKES
One loaf to serve eight
INGREDIENTS
- 225g butter, softened to room temperature, plus further for greasing
- Finely grated zest of two limes, plus a few pared strips or skinny slices to beautify
- 190g caster sugar
- four eggs, flippantly overwhelmed
- 210g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp kaffir lime powder
- 40g desiccated coconut
- Pinch of salt
- Coconut shavings or chips, to beautify
For the drizzle
- 10 kaffir lime leaves (contemporary, or frozen and defrosted, however not dried), torn
- 80g caster sugar
- 2 tbsp lime juice
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/Gas 5. Grease and line a 900g loaf tin.
- Using an electrical mixer or hand whisk, cream collectively the butter, lime zest and sugar on excessive pace for about three to 4 minutes, till pale and creamy.
- Gradually add the eggs, mixing effectively between every addition. Sift within the flour, baking powder and kaffir lime powder, then add the coconut and a pinch of salt.
- Fold the combination along with a spoon till simply mixed. Spoon combination into the loaf tin and bake for 55 to 60 minutes till a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clear.
- While the cake is within the oven, make the drizzle. Put 150ml of water right into a small saucepan. Add the lime leaves and place the pan over a excessive warmth. Bring the liquid to the boil then cut back the warmth and simmer for 10 minutes, or till the water has lowered by simply over two thirds – you need 50ml of liquid left.
- Turn off the warmth and depart to chill. Remove the kaffir lime leaves utilizing a slotted spoon (or pressure the liquid, discarding the leaves). Once the liquid is cool, stir within the caster sugar and lime juice
- Remove the cake from the oven and depart to chill within the tin. While it’s nonetheless heat, prick it throughout with a skewer, then pour over the drizzle. Decorate with strips of lime zest, or lime slices, and desiccated coconut.
- After cooling within the tin, take away the cake to a plate or board to slice and serve.
Recipe from The Botanical Kitchen by Elly McCausland (Bloomsbury Absolute, £26). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk