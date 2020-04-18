Kaffir lime and coconut drizzle cake recipe

You should buy powdered kaffir lime leaf on-line, however for those who can’t discover it, merely add the zest of one other lime to the cake batter. You may additionally use matcha inexperienced tea powder as a substitute, for a vibrant color and barely totally different flavour.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

MAKES

One loaf to serve eight

INGREDIENTS

225g butter, softened to room temperature, plus further for greasing

Finely grated zest of two limes, plus a few pared strips or skinny slices to beautify

190g caster sugar

four eggs, flippantly overwhelmed

210g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp kaffir lime powder

40g desiccated coconut

Pinch of salt

Coconut shavings or chips, to beautify

For the drizzle

10 kaffir lime leaves (contemporary, or frozen and defrosted, however not dried), torn

80g caster sugar

2 tbsp lime juice

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/Gas 5. Grease and line a 900g loaf tin. Using an electrical mixer or hand whisk, cream collectively the butter, lime zest and sugar on excessive pace for about three to 4 minutes, till pale and creamy. Gradually add the eggs, mixing effectively between every addition. Sift within the flour, baking powder and kaffir lime powder, then add the coconut and a pinch of salt. Fold the combination along with a spoon till simply mixed. Spoon combination into the loaf tin and bake for 55 to 60 minutes till a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clear. While the cake is within the oven, make the drizzle. Put 150ml of water right into a small saucepan. Add the lime leaves and place the pan over a excessive warmth. Bring the liquid to the boil then cut back the warmth and simmer for 10 minutes, or till the water has lowered by simply over two thirds – you need 50ml of liquid left. Turn off the warmth and depart to chill. Remove the kaffir lime leaves utilizing a slotted spoon (or pressure the liquid, discarding the leaves). Once the liquid is cool, stir within the caster sugar and lime juice Remove the cake from the oven and depart to chill within the tin. While it’s nonetheless heat, prick it throughout with a skewer, then pour over the drizzle. Decorate with strips of lime zest, or lime slices, and desiccated coconut. After cooling within the tin, take away the cake to a plate or board to slice and serve.

Recipe from The Botanical Kitchen by Elly McCausland (Bloomsbury Absolute, £26). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk