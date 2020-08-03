Kaepernick shirt used as a target at Navy Seal event



The United States Navy Seals are examining after video emerged of military canines assaulting a “stand-in” using a Colin Kaepernick shirt at an event in 2015.

The video was apparently taken at the National Navy Seal Museum in Florida in 2019, however went viral this weekend.

In a declaration, the Navy Seals stated the video was “completely inconsistent” with its worths.

Kaepernick, a quarterback, started kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem to object racial oppression in 2016.

Several clips published on Twitter on Sunday program a target using the red Kaepernick jersey being assaulted by a variety of military canines.

In one video, the male appears to state “Oh man, I will stand” after being reduced by the canines, drawing laughter from the crowd.

“We became aware today of a video of a Navy Seal Museum event posted last year,”the Navy Seals said in a message posted on Twitter

“The intrinsic message …