Kachins Complain of ‘Tax’ Collection by Ethnic Armed Group Amid COVID-19

A rebel armed ethnic group is capitalizing of the coronavirus pandemic to obtain cash from Kachin businesspeople in Myanmar’s far north, putting an unnecessary monetary problem on residents who currently are having a hard time to make ends satisfy, homeowners stated Thursday.

The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has actually enforced a “tax” on store owners and jade traders, according to numerous homeowners who talked to RFA’s Myanmar Service on condition of privacy out of issue for their security.

Kachin soldiers make the owners of little and medium-size stores pay 400,000 to 1 million kyats (U.S. $290-$726), however have actually required in between 1 million and 2 million kyats from owners of big shops, stated one homeowner. They gather about 50,000 kyats from managers in the jade-trading company in the state, house to Hpakant, the world’s biggest jadeite mine.

“During the COVID pandemic, many shops are closed,” the homeowner stated. “The entry to the Hpakant location is closed. The Union federal government has actually reduced taxes for bad individuals. They [KIA soldiers] must stop gathering ‘tax’ in the location.”

Locals stated they are still being double-taxed by the federal government and the KIA.

Kachin state’s mainly impoverished population experiences remaining in a dispute zone considering that a cease-fire in between the KIA and Myanmar forces ended …