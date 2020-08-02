Kacey Musgraves sends birthday message to ex Ruston Kelly

“Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives,” the country stars assured in a joint declaration.

KACEY MUSGRAVES SUPPORTS EX RUSTON KELLY AFTER THEIR SPLIT

Now, the bond in between the 2 is as obvious as ever as they commemorated Kelly’s 32 nd birthday.

To mark the unique celebration, Musgraves, 31, shared a black-and-white picture of Rustin watching out of a window on her Instagram story, as caught by Entertainment Tonight.

“Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly,” composed the “Rainbow” vocalist. “Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner.”

KACEY MUSGRAVES AND HUSBAND RUSTON KELLY ANNOUNCE DIVORCE AFTER NEARLY 3 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Musgraves formerly showed support for her ex as he launched a brand-new tune called “Pressure.”

Kelly shared the tune’s audio on Twitter, and Musgraves left a sweet message.

“This song, y’all,” she composed, sharing the audio with her own fans.

Kelly shared his gratitude by commenting …