Kacey Musgraves Marks Estranged Husband Ruston Kelly’s Birthday With Sweet Instagram Message Amid Divorce

Kacey Musgraves is revealing assistance for Ruston Kelly on his 32 nd birthday.

Although the set of c and w stars remain in the middle of a divorce today, the Golden Hour crooner put their concerns aside to share a sweet Instagram Story message in honor of Kelly’s turning point.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of her ex with his back turned while keeping an eye out of a window, the 31- year-old songstress composed:

“Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner.”

As seen here:

Quite the sweet gesture, certainly!

As we reported, the now-former couple revealed they were separating on July 3 after simply 2 years of marital relationship. According to court docs, Kacey pointed out difference of opinions for the separation, however this brand-new post about remaining in Ruston’s corner may recommend they have actually considering that pertained to a much better understanding with one another. Or, maybe, exists a reconciliation remains in the works? It’s not out of the world of possibility considering they declared to have “a soul connection that can never be erased.”

Their joint declaration on the divorce checks out: