Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly announce divorce after nearly 3 years of marriage

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we should stop that before it even starts. We genuinely believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the higher. The love we have for every single other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that may never be erased,” the emailed statement read.

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a really long period of trying the most useful we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we shall remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for every single other and we request privacy and positive wishes for us both as we discover ways to navigate through this,” the statement continued.

Musgraves and Kelly, both 31, were married in 2017.

Musgraves is a huge success since releasing her major-label debut album, “Same Trailer Different Park,” in 2013. It won her the best country album Grammy and one of its singles, “Merry Go ‘Round,” won best country song. At the 2019 Grammys, the superstar’s critically acclaimed pop-leaning country album, “Golden Hour,” won all four awards it was nominated for, like the coveted top prize, album of the season.

At the show, she thanked Kelly in her acceptance speech: “I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you and you didn’t open my heart like you did, so thank you so much.”

Musgraves and Kelly have worked together musically. In 2018 they appeared on the song “To June This Morning” from the album “Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” a compilation project created from Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics and letters set to music. Musgraves also sang back ground vocals on Kelly’s 2018 full-length debut album, “Dying Star.”

Kelly will release a new album, “Shape & Destroy,” on Aug. 28, and it’ll include back ground vocals by Musgraves. Kelly’s father and sister will also be featured on the album.

Kelly has additionally written songs for other artists, including Tim McGraw, Hayes Carll, Lucie Silvas and Josh Abbott Band. Musgraves co-wrote Miranda Lambert’s 2013 country hit, “Mama’s Broken Heart,” earning herself a Grammy nomination as a songwriter.