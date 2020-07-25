KAC Overdrive Sport K2-RT 2″ Hitch Mounted Rack 2-Bike Capacity – Ratchet Version – Smart Tilting, Platform Style Standard, Fat Tire, Electric Bikes – RV Use Prohibited



Rider Owned and Operated

Our story



How we got our start?

Based in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, we are surrounded by some of the most pristine mountain biking in the Country. As riders ourselves, we saw a need for quality racks that don’t break the bank. Exploring this need led us to where we are today.

What makes our product unique?

Our purpose is simple. Build solid, high quality, affordable racks. We know the importance of protecting your gear. We also know we’d rather spend our hard-earned money on our bikes, not our racks. KAC racks are built with those principles in mind.

Why we love what we do?

Riding is our passion. Whether your jam is mountain, road, snow, or a relaxing family cruise in the park, we find great meaning knowing that KAC racks will help you get there.

DUAL LOCKING RATCHET FEATURE: Model includes sliding ratchet hooks to quickly remove and secure your bike.

PATENTED ANTI-WOBBLE SYSTEM and QUICK RELEASE TILT DESIGN: Mechanism utilizes a system to eliminate slack between the receiver and the rack. Fold up rack easily when not in use or for rear cargo access.

EASY TO ADJUST AND INSTALL: Padded clamps to hold bikes in place and 5″ wide heavy duty wheel holders are all adjustable to fit most bikes. Installation is easy with most parts already pre-assembled. For 2″ hitches only (Not recommended to use a 1 ¼” – 2” hitch adapter).

SAFE, DURABLE & SECURE: Power coated steel tubing will hold bikes up to 60 lbs each. Includes key for locking hitch pin (spare included) and dual locks to secure bikes safely. Rear reflector included for enhanced visibility. Bikes with low Y-frame may require the use of an Overdrive Bike Frame Adapter for better support.

LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY: At KAC Overdrive, we stand by the quality and design of our Bike Rack products. Our Limited Lifetime Warranty covers a wide variety of mishaps and performance guarantees. Use on an RV or 5th wheel is prohibited.