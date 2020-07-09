K-State students sue university for refund on tuition, fees

Two Kansas State University students have filed a class action lawsuit from the university, demanding money back after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of in-person classes for the spring semester.Noah Plank and John Garfolo from Saline County, Kansas allege they “did not receive the benefit and services that they bargained for when they provided payment for tuition and fees.”The students join the others across the country now demanding money-back in federal court from their universities. While institutions like K-State have offered refunds for room and board, a few have drawn the line on tuition and other fees.In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, Plank and Garfolo allege K-State couldn’t provide in-person services for 58% of the semester.Plank paid $5,407.92 for tuition and fees while Garfolo paid more than $6,000 in tuition and fees, the lawsuit alleges.Both students argue they “did maybe not enter into an agreement with Defendants for online education, but rather sought to receive in-person education from Defendants’ institution.”“To me, it’s really mind boggling that the universities haven’t stepped up and said, ‘Look, we’re going to calculate it to the penny what we provided and what we didn’t provide, and we’re going to send you the difference in the form of a refund,'” said Leeds Brown Law Firm attorney Jeffrey K. Brown, who is representing both Plank and Garfolo. The suit is asking for a prorated refund from K-State, along with solicitors fees as well as other damages. It is also seeking a class action so other students can join the suit.”I don’t think a student would’ve paid full tuition if they thought they weren’t getting what was promised or advertised,” Brown said. K-State released a statement:”Kansas State University has not been served with this lawsuit. The university does not comment on potential or pending litigation.”If you have a tip about your college experience due to COVID-19, send investigative reporter Matt Flener a message to [email protected]

Two Kansas State University students have filed a class action lawsuit from the university, demanding money back after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of in-person classes for the spring semester.

Noah Plank and John Garfolo from Saline County, Kansas allege they “did not receive the benefit and services that they bargained for when they provided payment for tuition and fees.”

The students join others across the country now demanding money back in federal court from their universities. While institutions like K-State have offered refunds for room and board, a few have drawn the line on tuition and other fees.

In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, Plank and Garfolo allege K-State couldn’t provide in-person services for 58% of the semester.

Plank paid $5,407.92 for tuition and fees while Garfolo paid more than $6,000 in tuition and fees, the lawsuit alleges.

Both students argue they “did maybe not enter into an agreement with Defendants for online education, but rather sought to receive in-person education from Defendants’ institution.”

“To me, it is mind boggling that the universities have not stepped up and said, ‘Look, we will calculate it to the penny what we provided and what we didn’t provide, and we’re going to send you the huge difference in the form of a refund,'” said Leeds Brown Law Firm attorney Jeffrey K. Brown, who’s representing both Plank and Garfolo.

The suit is asking for a prorated refund from K-State, alongside attorneys fees and other damages. It can also be seeking a class action so other students can join the suit.

“I don’t think a student would’ve paid full tuition if they thought they weren’t getting what was promised or advertised,” Brown said.

K-State released a statement:

“Kansas State University has not been served with this lawsuit. The university does not comment on potential or pending litigation.”

If there is a tip about your college experience as a result of COVID-19, send investigative reporter Matt Flener an email to [email protected]