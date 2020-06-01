K-pop stans overwhelm app after police ask for images and videos of protesters

After the Dallas Police Department requested folks to send videos of “illegal activity from the protests” taking place within the metropolis over the weekend utilizing a particular app known as iWatch Dallas, K-pop followers flooded the software program with content material from their favourite artists and seemingly overloaded the reporting system within the course of.

The day after the Dallas Police Department tweeted out the unique request, a secondary tweet confirmed that “due to technical difficulties iWatch Dallas app will be down temporarily.” Replies to each tweets are a combination of clips from varied K-pop teams performing, video games like Animal Crossing, anime GIFs, and different popular culture references calling out the request and later celebrating the app being down.

K-pop followers crashed the app inside a day of the unique request

Buzzfeed News reported {that a} number of one-star reviews appeared on the app’s touchdown web page in each the Google Play and Apple’s App Store marketplaces. Those critiques had been accompanied by hashtags for Black Lives Matter and abbreviations like ACAB, which stands for “all cops are bastards.” It’s unclear if visitors from the viral motion, which began on Twitter, led to the app crashing or if police took down the app as soon as the rise in exercise made it near-impossible to make use of, Buzzfeed News reported.

The push to undermine relation efforts towards protesters comes as police throughout the nation erupted in violence towards demonstrators protesting police brutality within the wake of George Floyd’s death by the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer final week. Protests in New York City, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Dallas, Oakland, Los Angeles, Washington, DC., Seattle, and different cities have resulted in mass arrests and numerous cases of violence towards protesters and members of the press.

As protesters proceed to assemble, some persons are creating apps and applications that enable images and videos to be shared whereas additionally taking measures to guard people from doxxing and different retaliatory measures. One device scrapes metadata from images and permits for selective blurring and blacking out of components of the picture to assist defend protesters from totally different surveillance techniques which may be utilized by legislation enforcement.