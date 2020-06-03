K-pop stans are flooding right-wing and pro-police hashtags online

K-pop stans have a fearsome fame online, capable of mobilize in huge numbers in help of their chosen trigger. Usually that simply means spreading the gospel of K-pop, however as protests have erupted throughout America in response to the police killing of George Floyd, and President Trump has threatened to send in the military in opposition to these on the streets, followers have discovered a brand new trigger: flooding right-wing hashtags like #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter with memes, GIFs, and movies of their favourite K-pop artists.

This current political activation appears to have began after the Dallas Police Department requested the general public on Sunday to submit movies of “illegal activity from the protests” through a devoted app. Stans responded by submitting K-pop content material together with fancams (brief, fan-recorded clips of artists) and Dallas PD had been finally compelled to take down the app.

Now it appears the stans are turning their consideration on right-wing hashtags extra typically. Browsing Twitter or Instagram for hashtags like #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter reveals that the latest posts are stuffed with K-pop fancams and memes that mock these causes. Other stan teams just like the Barbz, who support Nicki Minaj, are additionally getting concerned. (Although the high posts, those who are most engaged with, nonetheless normally come from honest supporters.)

Can the kpop stans who flooded the dallas police app with fancams do the identical for the M*GA, bluelivesmatter and another alt proper hashtag, ESPECIALLY on IG and Facebook. we want your companies once more — smol little bean (@stayy_zz) June 2, 2020

Some of the hashtags being focused are particularly associated to current protests. On Monday, for instance, the Twitter account of the Kirkland, WA police pressure asked followers to make use of the hashtag #calminkirkland to move on details about “rioting or looting” within the metropolis. Browsing the hashtag on Twitter now simply reveals countless clips of K-pop teams like BTS, (normally accompanied by requests that police arrest the lads for “stealing my heart”).

These varieties of coordinated actions might solely be in impact for a brief interval till the stans’ consideration strikes on. But such short-term struggles for the “control” of in style hashtags can nonetheless be vital. Earlier this week, for instance, activists famous that the Blackout Tuesday initiative, the place customers shared black squares on social media in solidarity with the protests, had unintended detrimental penalties, drowning out important details about bail funds and protest areas being shared below the #BLM and #BlackLivesMatter hashtags.

Although police within the US have responded to protests with curfews and violence, demonstrations proceed throughout America, with tens of hundreds persevering with to march.