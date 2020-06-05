K-pop fans join forces to drown out opposition to #BlackLivesMatter | Music

K-pop fans around the globe have joined forces to drown out on-line opposition to the Black Lives Matter motion, flooding social media with movies and pictures of their favorite artists alongside the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag and different racist content material.

While their collective motion meant the hashtag, in addition to #WhiteOutWednesday and #BlueLivesMatter had been trending within the high 10 on Twitter within the US earlier this week, the accompanying messages and attachments had been emphatically off-message.

Posts from K-pop stans – slang for obsessive fans – got here with anti-racist messages and video footage of artists together with the boy band phenomenon BTS and the rapper Ryujin.

The social media bombardment noticed K-pop fans commandeer rightwing and pro-Donald Trump hashtags to drown out racist and offensive posts, together with criticism of protests within the US in opposition to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis final week.

Instead of unveiling opposition to the Black Lives Matter motion, clicking on #WhiteLivesMatter revealed hundreds of messages of help for protests which have rocked the US for nearly two weeks.

Followers of South Korea’s most profitable cultural export had already used their organisational expertise to sabotage a request by the Dallas police department for video proof of criminal activity throughout final weekend’s protests.

The barrage of movies of singers, gaming clips and even anime GIFs apparently overloaded iWatch Dallas, forcing town’s police division to announce it was briefly eradicating the app “due to technical difficulties”.

Some customers later “invaded” different hashtags, together with #AllLivesMatter and #ExposeAntifa, an attempt to discredit the anti-fascist motion.

Their efforts had been applauded by different web activists, with the hacktivist collective Anonymous tweeting: “Respect out to the Kpop Stans”.

As their fans mocked the web far proper, BTS made a uncommon foray into politics, voicing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter,” the band told their 26 million followers on Twitter.