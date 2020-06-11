K-pop fans emerge as a powerful force in US protests

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



K-pop artists’ and fans’ support for the Black Lives Matter movement has attracted attention





Amid ongoing protests in America against racism and police brutality, a global legion of K-pop fans has emerged as an important ally for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Fans of South Korea’s popular music industry have raised funds for BLM and mobilised to overload social networking hashtags employed by its opponents, earning appreciation from protesters for their political activism.

Some may have been amazed by their impact, but K-pop observers note fans have long organised support for social and political causes as well as their favourite artists.

This support has, however, also raised questions about systemic racism in the industry and fandom, resulting in calls for K-pop to address an unique complicated relationship with race.

Fancams to the rescue

Following the outbreak of protests in the US, sparked by the death of black man George Floyd, the Dallas Police Department asked individuals to share videos of “illegal activity protests” through the iWatch Dallas app.

K-pop fans global responded by inundating it with fan-recorded videos, known as fancams, and memes of various K-pop artists, in an effort to avoid police from tracking protesters’ actions.

Barely a day later, the app was reported to be experiencing technical difficulties though Dallas Police wouldn’t say if it was because of the fancams.

K-pop fans also spammed hashtags used to oppose BLM on social media, such as #AllLivesMatter, #BlueLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter.

Though this made such hashtags trend higher, it also managed to get harder for his or her original messages to be observed.

K-pop fans, who have previously been derided online and criticised for “fancam spam”, were celebrated as valued allies of the protestors.

See also:

Many K-pop artists voiced their support for the movement on Twitter and Instagram, and some donated to the main cause.

When popular boy band BTS announced a $1m (£784,000) donation, fan group One In An Army (OIAA) organised an unique fundraising drive and matched the amount in less than 24 hours.

History of political activism

To many outside K-pop fandom, this political activism and co-ordination was a surprise.

However, those that follow K-pop closely consider such fans’ organisation and impact perfectly natural.

Fans in South Korea and worldwide routinely run well-co-ordinated campaigns to market their favourite artists and propel them to awards and charts success and greater visibility. These skills are now being placed on the BLM cause.

As Hyunsu Yim, a pop culture reporter for The Korea Herald, has noted in a Twitter thread, this is definately not the first time K-pop fans have made a political or social impression.

He illustrated his point with previous samples of activism: donations to a London charity to fund over 35,000 meals; demands safer roads in Bangladesh; and Chile’s government in 2019 blaming K-pop as well as other “international influences and media” for domestic protests.

Skip Twitter post by @eleanorbate i just think ~some people~ wouldn’t be so surprised by k-pop stans’ organisation and activism when they had actually recognised (predominantly) young women’s dedication with their interests as legitimate in the first place instead of accusing them to be bots or cheaters 🙂 — ellie⁷ ☁️ (@eleanorbate) June 3, 2020

K-pop and racism

But even though many have praised K-pop fans for their involvement in the protests, some are highlighting the longstanding abuse and harassment of black fans, many of whom have left fandoms as a result.

Skip Twitter post by @TamarWrites I do love the fancam activism, but it’s frustrating to see the widespread praise without a single mention of the pervasiveness of racism & doxxing towards black fans in kpop spaces happening this week (& always) by outlets. Editors need to assign stories perhaps not trends. — Tamar Herman (@TamarWrites) June 3, 2020

Hashtags like #BlackARMYSMatter and #BlackARMYSEquality trended on Twitter in 2018 after black members of the BTS ARMY complained of racism within the fandom. Fans of other artists have also complained of racism in their communities.

Skip Twitter post by @AcaOtaku 9) The story shouldn’t be “#Kpop fans currently value social problems and are activists!” — it should be “Mostly white Kpop fans get to be the face of issues when they want to, and often ignore/harass/exclude fans of color from the conversation along with media coverage.” — Miranda Larsen (@AcaOtaku) June 6, 2020

Observers also question why K-pop idols – many of whom have expressed support for the US protests – are often silent when it comes to discrimination in South Korea.

This may partly be to prevent a backlash from their more conservative fans.

Many female idols have been criticised for expressing feminist views, and many who speak up for LGBTQ rights abroad shy from such problems at home.

Agencies may also exercise control over what the performers say.

After Denise Kim, a member of rookie girl group Secret Number, expressed her support for BLM on Instagram, her Instagram and SoundCloud accounts were deleted and her agency’s Instagram account deleted its latest photo of her.

Fans criticised Kim’s agency and therefore are now increasingly voicing their outrage about such censorship, as well as calling out idols for hypocrisy.

When Amber Liu, a member of girl group f(x), called for George Floyd’s killer to be charged with first-degree murder, some remarked that in 2019 she said that a black man – seen being harassed and arrested in a viral video – “deserved it”.

For K-pop, a multi-genre industry heavily influenced by black culture and music, the Black Lives Matter movement has highlighted the necessity for artists and fans to do some soul-searching.

But as these protests show, their affect society can not be underestimated. When harnessed for a cause, K-pop gets the potential to create a huge difference.