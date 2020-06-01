K number: what is the coronavirus metric that could be crucial as lockdown eases? | World news

When deciding how and when lockdown restrictions will be lifted throughout the UK, the authorities has mentioned the R worth, denoting how many individuals on common one contaminated particular person will themselves infect, is crucial. But consultants say one other metric is changing into more and more necessary: K.

What is K?

K sheds gentle on the variation behind R. “Some [infectious] people might generate a lot of secondary cases because of the event they attend, for example, and other people may not generate many secondary cases at all,” mentioned Dr Adam Kucharski, an skilled in the dynamics of infectious illnesses at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“K is the statistical value that tells us how much variation there is in that distribution.”

But not like R, K numbers usually are not intuitive. “The general rule is that the smaller the K value is, the more transmission comes from a smaller number of infectious people,” mentioned Kucharski.

“Once K is above about five or 10 it tells you most people are generating pretty similar numbers [of secondary cases], you are not getting these super-spreading events. Once K is below one, you have got the potential for super-spreading.”





Is K mounted, or does it fluctuate with public well being measures, like R does?

As with the fee of transmission, there is a K worth that pertains to transmission whenever you do not need any management measures in place. Once measures are applied, nevertheless, the distribution in transmission adjustments. “It is unlikely that with lockdown measures in place you’d see a lot of super-spreading events simply because there aren’t any opportunities for them,” mentioned Kucharski. “So if you were to analyse that data, you’d probably calculate a different K value because you have got those control measures changing the dynamics of interactions.”

What is the K quantity for Covid-19?

In the absence of public well being measures, “the values that are coming out for Covid-19 seems to be between about 0.1 and 0.5,” mentioned Kucharski. That, he says, means that in the early phases of an outbreak about 10-20% of infections most likely generate about 80% of the transmission.

In different phrases, super-spreading issues – a actuality highlighted by stories such as that from South Korea the place one particular person is thought to have contaminated dozens of others by attending church.

But Kucharski cautioned in opposition to the use of the time period super-spreader. “I think we do have to be really careful about blaming people because often it is not really much about the person, it is much more about the environment they happened to be in while they were infectious,” he mentioned.

Why is K necessary?

Knowing the K worth helps to tell what kind of public well being measures might assist to cut back R.

“If we can identify and reduce the situations that are disproportionately driving transmission, then that suggests that we could actually have potentially quite a lot less disruptive measures in place, but still keep the reproduction number low,” mentioned Kucharski.





But it could additionally be necessary for test-and-trace measures, he mentioned. “If cases occur at random, it’s very hard to track down and stop every chain of transmission. But if cases cluster together, and we can identify those clusters, testing and tracing directed at these situations could have a disproportionate effect on reducing transmission.”

How may the rest of the lockdown have an effect on K?

Lockdown reduces the possibilities of a single infectious particular person spreading the illness to others. “Obviously if you start to allow larger gatherings, have larger workplaces, if you have other types of interaction starting, then that does increase the chance that one infection could spread to more people than it would have been able to a couple of weeks ago,” mentioned Kucharski. “It could decrease the K, but it could also increase the R.”