Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais Live Commentary & Result, 07/08/2020, UEFA Champions League

Lyon won the first leg of the tie 1-0 back in March thanks to Lucas Tousart’s goal. The French side have won three of their last five games (D1 L1), but their last outing ended in disappointment as they lost the Coupe de la Ligue final to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. Since the first-leg, Juventus went on to claim their ninth consecutive Serie A title, but come into this match having won just two of their last eight matches (D2 L4), losing their last two games.