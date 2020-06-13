Juventus squeeze into Coppa Italia final as Ronaldo misses penalty – Armenian News

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday nevertheless the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronavirus.

Juve qualified for Wednesday’s final on away goals following their 1-1 attract the first leg of the semi-final, played on 13 February, and face Napoli or Inter Milan who meet on Saturday. AS reports.

The two key moments happened within six seconds of each and every other early in the match played behind closed doors at the Allianz stadium.

Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute following the VAR officials spotted the ball hitting Andrea Conti’s elbow but Ronaldo slammed his effort against the base of the post. Milan cleared the ball upfield but, as they did so, forward Ante Rebic aimed a wild kick at Danilo and was sent off, forcing the visitors to play for significantly more than 70 minutes with 10 men.