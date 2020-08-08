Juventus sacks Maurizio Sarri after Champions League exit

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double in the 2-1 house win on Friday, however it might not avoid the Italian powerhouse from heading out on the away objectives guideline after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Serie A title in his very first season in charge, Sarri has actually paid the rate for his side’s failure on the European phase.

“Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team,” stated a club declaration.

“The club would like to thank the coach for writing a new page in Juventus history by winning a ninth consecutive Scudetto, the culmination of a personal journey that saw him move through every level of Italian football.”

Sarri, 61, changed Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League. All looked well as Juventus began the season with a 14- video game unbeaten run in Serie A, however was dealing with a more powerful obstacle from both Inter Milan and Lazio, losing for the very first time in the league to the latter in December. Defeats in the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup likewise weakened self-confidence in Sarri, while bad kind considering that the season reboot saw Juve stick on in the title race by simply a single indicate Antonio Conte’s Inter. The exit to Lyon showed the last straw, with Memphis Depay’s very first half charge for the visitor sealing the …

