Juventus ‘perfect’ for Serie A but Champions League is a real ‘problem’, says Del Piero

A Bianconeri legend thinks this old club are constructed to prosper in Italy, but their defeat versus Lyon revealed their fragility in Europe

Juventus are “perfect” for Serie A but their surprise removal at the hands of Lyon highlighted their concerns in the Champions League, according to Alessandro Del Piero.

The Italian champions taped a 2-1 win in the last-16 2nd leg on Friday but were still knocked out of the competition on away objectives after yielding in Turin.

Memphis Depay transformed a first-half charge to double Lyon’s benefit in the tie, with the French side having actually thrived 1-0 on house soil prior to the European season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two times to turn the video game around on the night but regardless of the Portuguese’s best shots, Juve slipped out of the competitors to raise concerns over the future of their coach, Maurizio Sarri.

Club legend Del Piero applauded Ronaldo for revealing the method to play in such scenarios but is worried over the method the group has actually carried out inEurope

“At times we have actually criticised him, but versus Lyon he [Ronaldo] provided a lesson, not just for the objective but for how he played the entire video game,” he informed Sky Sports Italia

“There is a issue for Juventus which is to deal with the groups at European level.

“The group is …