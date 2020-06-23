Juventus hope to persuade Arthur to join after agreeing £72.5m fee with Barcelona | Football News







Juventus have agreed a £72.5m (€80m) fee with Barcelona to signal Arthur – however should nonetheless persuade the participant to join them.

Despite the Brazil midfielder final month telling each golf equipment he didn’t need to depart, the Italians are nonetheless hoping to persuade him to develop into a part of Maurizio Sarri’s group.

Sky Sports News has been instructed Sarri desires to construct his midfield round him in an analogous manner to that of Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

They have additionally provided the 23-year-old extra wages than his present deal at Barca. According to Sky Italy, that supply is £4.5m (€5m) a 12 months.

Arthur is predicted to play for Barca on Tuesday in opposition to Athletic Bilbao, and Sky Sports News has been instructed his desire continues to be to keep on the Nou Camp and struggle for his place.

The two golf equipment are additionally mentioned to need to conclude the switch earlier than June 30 – however Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has denied this.

He has admitted publicly, nevertheless, that the participant nonetheless wants to be satisfied.

Barcelona additionally need to signal Miralem Pjanic from Juventus and talks are persevering with over his valuation.

According to Sky Italy, Juve worth the 30-year-old at £63.4m (€70m) however Sky Sports News has been instructed Barcelona don’t really feel he’s price simply £9m (€10m) lower than Arthur.

Barcelona want to promote gamers to increase funds for brand spanking new recruits of their very own this summer season.

A string of their first-team gamers are available on the market together with Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo.