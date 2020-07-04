Juventus 4 – 1 Torino

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set accurate documentation for how many Serie A appearances when he played his 648th game in the Italian top flight in a 4-1 win against Torino on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, who made his Serie A debut for Parma as a 17-year-old in November 1995, overtook the record previously held by former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

Buffon stayed with Parma for six seasons, making 168 Serie A appearances, before joining Juventus in 2001. He left the Turin side at the end of the 2017-18 season and joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent one season before time for Juventus.

Image:

Buffon is beaten from the penalty spot by Torino’s Andrea Belotti



He also played 37 times in Serie B after Juventus were relegated over the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in 2006 and 17 times in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Saturday’s match was his eighth of the season in Serie A and his first in 2010.

Juventus went ahead with a deflected Paulo Dybala shot in the next minute and Juan Cuadrado extended their lead before Andrea Belotti pulled one back from the penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Torino were threatening an equaliser until Cristiano Ronaldo curled his shot within the wall and into the corner, his first goal in 43 free kick attempts during slightly below two seasons with Juventus. An own goal by Torino substitute Koffi Djidji completed the scoring.

The win left Juventus with 75 points from 30 games, seven before second-placed Lazio who were in the home to AC Milan down the road Saturday.

La Liga: Celta relegation worries remain

Celta Vigo missed an opportunity to move further away from the relegation zone after a 1-1 home draw against Real Betis.

It was the third straight winless match for Celta, who stay just away from drop zone with four matches left.

Celta took the lead with a clever free-kick converted by forward Nolito in the 22nd minute, curling the lowest shot round the wall, nevertheless the hosts conceded in the 79th following the defence did not clear a cross in the area and Betis defender Zou Feddal picked up the loose ball to score easily.

Image:

Former Manchester City winger Nolito put Celta ahead



Celta stay in 17th place after Saturday’s draw, with a six-point cushion over Mallorca.