Juventus 0 – 0 AC Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus progressed to the Coppa Italia final on away goals following a 0-0 draw against AC Milan in the semi-final second leg.

Despite the four-month gap between your two legs, there were similarities between the matches. Ronaldo also took a penalty at the San Siro – but scored – following a VAR review and Milan had Theo Hernandez sent off in the 1-1 draw in February.

The similarities began in the 13th minute when Andrea Conti was penalised for the slightest of handballs, which needed a two-minute VAR consultation to award Juventus the penalty. But, unlike the very first leg, Ronaldo hit the underside of the post.

Six seconds later, Ante Rebic – who scored Milan’s goal in the very first leg – was sent off for a dangerously reckless challenge on Danilo, with the visitors yet again reduced to ten men in the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Milan were not able to find the goal they needed as Ronaldo’s first-leg penalty ultimately sent Juventus in to the June 17 final, where they will face either Napoli or Inter Milan.

How Juventus reached still another Coppa Italia final

Image:

Cristiano Ronaldo missed just his second penalty for Juventus



The intensity of the tie matched that of the very first leg and Juventus started strongly. The hosts may have gone ahead inside minutes as Alex Sandro burst down the left flank, skipping over anyone in his path. He then pulled the ball straight back for Douglas Costa in the centre, but that he just dragged his effort wide of the post.

The game exploded into controversy in the 13th minute when Conti appeared to move his arm slightly towards the ball as it bounced off him before Ronaldo controlled an incoming corner. VAR intervened with the referee also consulting the pitchside monitor and, following a two-minute break, he awarded Juventus the penalty, with Milan incensed.

It could have been history repeating it self after Ronaldo scored from the spot late in the very first leg, but Milan were vindicated because the forward could only discover the bottom of the post, with Gianluigi Donnarumma also leaping the correct way.

Player ratings Juventus: Buffon (6), Sandro (7), De Ligt (7), Bonucci (7), Danilo (7), Bentacur (7), Matuidi (6), Pjanic (7), Ronaldo (6), Costa (7), Dybala (7). Subs used: Rabiot (6), Khedira (6), Bernardeschi (6), Cuadrado (n/a). AC Milan: Donnaruma (8), Calabria (7), Romagnoli (8), Kjaer (7), Conti (7), Bennacer (6), Kessie (6), Calhanoglu (7), Bonaventura (7), Paqueta (6), Rebic (n/a). Subs used: Leao (6), Krunic (n/a), Colombo (n/a), Laxalt (n/a), Saelemaekers (n/a). Man of the match: Alessio Romagnoli.

But in another hark back to the very first leg, Milan had a person sent off six seconds after Ronaldo’s miss. It was a remarkably dangerous and reckless tackle from Rebic as that he caught Danilo high in the chest along with his studs up, although the referee initially only had a yellow card in his hands. However, the card was quickly changed to red and Rebic given his marching orders.

Juventus continued to put on the pressure throughout the first half and went close again right after the around 30 minutes mark. Danilo breezed past Hakan Calhanoglu on the best before cutting the ball back for Blaise Matuidi, but his half volley went straight at Donnarumma, who pushed the effort away.

Team news Cristiano Ronaldo started for Juventus along side Paolo Dybala in attack. But there is no place in the matchday squad for Aaron Ramsey.

Milan were without talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic through injury while Samu Castillejo and Theo Hernandez were also suspended.

Milan had several sights of goal, but their best of the first half was in the 42nd minute. Calhanoglu lofted an excellent free-kick in to the area, nonetheless it just floated over the head of Alessio Romagnoli. There was a Milan penalty shout as Simon Kjaer went down under great pressure from Leonardo Bonucci, but nothing was handed.

The visitors may have sprung an earlier second-half surprise when they had their best potential for the game. Giacomo Bonaventura drove down the right-hand side, leaving the Juventus defence in his wake, before floating the ball in to the middle for Calhanoglu. However, he could only divert his diving header agonisingly wide of the post.

Image:

Ante Rebic was handed a straight red card early in the game



The second half had less drama compared to first, but Milan went close again in the 79th minute as Kjaer nodded the ball just wide of the post from a corner. Not long after, Donnarumma made still another great save your self as that he pushed away a curling Paolo Dybala shot from the top corner.

In the final seconds of game, the Milan goalkeeper impressed again as Sandro hammered an effort in his direction, but that he pushed it away strongly to keep a clean sheet. However, too little finishing touch at another end cost Milan a location in the last as Juventus reached an archive 19th Coppa Italia final.

Man of the match – Alessio Romagnoli

Image:

Juventus and AC Milan honoured the frontline workers and people who had lost their lives throughout the coronavirus pandemic ahead of kick off



While Milan were unable to achieve the final, they did find a way to stifle Juventus and keep a clean sheet at precisely the same time. In any circumstances, a goalless draw at the Juventus Stadium would have been a positive result.

While a lot of the credit must head to Donnarumma, Milan captain Romagnoli led from the front – at the rear. He kept the talent of Ronaldo under wraps and appeared to be involved in every defensive move the visitors made.

At one stage, that he put a Dybala cross behind for a corner before busting a gut to create a pin-perfect tackle on a totally free running Ronaldo – no easy feat.

What’s next?

Juventus’ next game will soon be on June 17 if they will face either Napoli or Inter in the Coppa Italia final. They will then play Bologna away on Monday 22 June when Serie A resumes (kick-off 8.45pm).