Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a chronic disease characterized by persistent inflammation of the joints. Typical signs of joint inflammation are pain, swelling, and limited movement.

“Idiopathic” means that the cause of the disease is unknown, and “juvenile” means “adolescent”, ie the symptoms of the disease appear before the age of 16 (in Armenia, adolescence ends at the age of 18, so for our children The diagnosis of juvenile idiopathic arthritis is applicable up to that age).

The disease is chronic, which means that treatment does not lead to complete recovery, but allows to reduce the symptoms of the disease և improve laboratory parameters. This means that at the time of diagnosis it is impossible to predict how long the disease will last.

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a relatively rare disease, affecting on average 1-2 in 1000 children.



What are the causes of the disease?

Our immune system protects us from various microorganisms that cause infections, such as viruses and bacteria. It is able to distinguish what is potentially foreign and harmful to our body, is subject to destruction, or what belongs to our body.

Chronic arthritis is thought to be an abnormal response of the immune system when it partially loses the ability to distinguish a stranger from its own, thus invading parts of its own body, leading to inflammation, particularly in the joints.

That’s why diseases like juvenile idiopathic arthritis are called autoimmune, which means that the immune system works against its own body.

What, like other chronic inflammatory diseases, does not provide accurate information on the causes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis?



The question is often asked, is this disease hereditary?

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is not an inherited disease because it cannot be passed directly from parents to children. However, there are some genetic factors, most of which are still undetected, that predispose to the disease. It is widely accepted in the scientific community that this disease is the result of a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors (including infectious agents). But even when genetic predisposition can occur, it is very rare for two children from the same family to have the disease.



How is juvenile idiopathic arthritis diagnosed?

The diagnosis is based on the presence of arthritis, when any other disease is ruled out on the basis of the patient’s medical history, objective examination and laboratory indicators.

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is diagnosed when the disease begins before the age of 16, the symptoms last for 6 weeks, all the diseases that can cause arthritis are ruled out.

This 6-week period is due to the need to rule out other transient arthritis, which can be caused by a variety of infections. The term YIA (Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis) includes all cases of persistent, persistent arthritis that begin in childhood. YIA includes various types of arthritis that are already recognized.



What happens to the joints?

The synovial membrane is the thin inner membrane of the joint capsule, which becomes much thicker in the case of arthritis, fills with inflammatory cells, and produces a large amount of synovial fluid inside the joint. It causes swelling, pain and limited movement. A typical manifestation of inflammation of the joint is its stiffness, which occurs after a long rest. It is most visible in the morning (morning stuttering). Often the child wants to relieve the pain by giving the joint a bent position, this position is called “antalgic”, emphasizing that it means pain relief. When this incorrect position is maintained for a long time (usually more than 1 month), it leads to muscle contraction (contraction) and obstruction (flexion).

In case of incomplete treatment, inflammation of the joint can lead to its infection, which occurs due to two main mechanisms: the synovial membrane becomes very thick, becomes a fungal structure (so-called synovial panus formation), different substances are released that cause wear of synovial cartilage and bone tissue.

X-rays look like holes in the bone, called bone erosions. Prolonged stay in the saving position leads to muscle atrophy (muscle loss), muscle ուկ soft tissue tension ման contraction, which leads to muscle flexion disorder.



